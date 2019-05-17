Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Athene reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.20). Athene had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.35.

In other Athene news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $816,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,080.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Athene by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Athene by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Athene by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Athene stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. Athene has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.