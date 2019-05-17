Zacks: Analysts Expect United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to announce $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.91.

Shares of URI opened at $128.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $175.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $3,981,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,917.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul I. Mcdonnell sold 10,500 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $1,318,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,773.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,190 shares of company stock valued at $17,028,371. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Rentals by 8,780.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,322,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,251,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,188,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,375,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,539,000 after buying an additional 641,130 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $60,853,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $56,014,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

