Zacks: Analysts Expect Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Orthopediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIDS. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. Orthopediatrics has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $601.51 million, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 0.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,703,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,848,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 132,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

