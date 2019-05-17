Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TopBuild Corp (BLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will post sales of $678.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.60 million to $693.80 million. TopBuild posted sales of $605.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

In other TopBuild news, VP John S. Peterson sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $659,734.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,805.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 14,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $860,952.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,929.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,484 shares of company stock worth $2,344,026 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.96. 3,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,884. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

