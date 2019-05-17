Xilinx (XLNX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised Xilinx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xilinx to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.52.

Xilinx stock opened at $106.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.19. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $64.15 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $828.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $244,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 225.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

