XEL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,553.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One XEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. XEL has a market cap of $2.45 million and $9,553.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

