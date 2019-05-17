WSP Global (WSP) Lifted to “Outperform” at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WSP. CIBC lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins raised WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Laurentian lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$82.50 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered WSP Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.72.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$73.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.87. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$56.09 and a 52-week high of C$75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.16999976899487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

