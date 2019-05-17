WPP’s (WPP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 905 ($11.83) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target (down from GBX 1,175 ($15.35)) on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,015 ($13.26) price target on shares of WPP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,146.88 ($14.99).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 954.60 ($12.47) on Friday. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,375.50 ($17.97). The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91.

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 20,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total value of £194,606.72 ($254,288.15). Also, insider Cindy Rose acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 951 ($12.43) per share, with a total value of £76,080 ($99,412.00).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

