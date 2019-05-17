Wix.Com (WIX) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.89 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.06.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $134.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $143.82.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $174.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.98 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

