Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In first-quarter 2019, Westport Fuel’s net loss from continuing operations was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, revenues improved during the quarter. This upside was driven by increased aftermarket revenue generation and Westport HPDI 2.0 shipments. The company is well positioned to meet the growing demand for fuel systems and components. Westport HPDI 2.0, which offers an environment-friendly robust performance of heavy-duty trucks, is likely to increase the market share of the company. Further, the company regularly makes acquisitions and divestments to develop technologies and edge on non-core businesses.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

WPRT traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,533. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $73.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,223,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 621,939 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,849,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 989,800 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,079,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 101,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 290,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

