WestJet Airlines (WJA) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) from a reduce rating to a tender rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$22.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WestJet Airlines’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WJA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.25 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. WestJet Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.33.

WestJet Airlines stock opened at C$30.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.88, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. WestJet Airlines has a one year low of C$16.71 and a one year high of C$30.25.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

