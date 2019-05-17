Wendys (WEN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Wendys to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen started coverage on Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of WEN opened at $18.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. Wendys has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.58 million. Wendys had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Wendys’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $8,459,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 109,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,027,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,699,429 shares of company stock valued at $64,343,804. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,554,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wendys by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,824,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,924 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Wendys by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,642,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Wendys by 1,553.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,163,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wendys by 57.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,956,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,389 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

