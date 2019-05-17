Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Synopsys (SNPS)

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNPS. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.10.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.99. 35,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,717. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $79.14 and a fifty-two week high of $124.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.51. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Schwarz sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $1,176,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,506.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 85,105 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $8,697,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,069,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,190 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 78.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 63.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.