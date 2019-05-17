Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Welbilt in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

WBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

NYSE WBT opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.44 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

In related news, CFO Haresh Shah sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $29,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $209,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,760 shares of company stock worth $478,775. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Welbilt by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 383,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,355 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Welbilt by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 134,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 70,693 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

