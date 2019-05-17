Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Booking (BKNG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG):

5/14/2019 – Booking was given a new $2,000.00 price target on by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Booking had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $2,250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2,235.00.

5/10/2019 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,900.00 to $1,950.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2019 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $2,130.00 to $2,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2019 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,250.00 to $2,235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2019 – Booking had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $1,995.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Booking was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2019 – Booking had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We expect 1Q RNG to be slightly above Street expectations but to show a sizable deceleration Q/Q, largely reflecting a hit in its core European market from a tough macro and uncertainty around Brexit. That said, our read on Easter holiday booking trends suggest holiday demand remains intact, which coupled with a favorable Brexit outcome may ease the path for growth in 2Q-4Q. If growth continues to lag in 2019, we see scope for upside to our above-consensus EPS. At ~12.8x fwd EBITDA, buyback authorization ($4.5B) and a differentiated consumer offering, we find the risk/reward attractive. 1Q Room Night Growth (RNG) likely slow Q/Q but come in modestly above muted Street expectations.””

3/22/2019 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1,850.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $2,000.00.

3/19/2019 – Booking was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $1,800.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $2,100.00.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $16.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,787.29. 299,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,409. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,162.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Booking Holdings Inc alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total transaction of $562,324.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,620. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,740,762,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 5,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.