Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI):

5/14/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/5/2019 – NXP Semiconductors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/3/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2019 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2019 – NXP Semiconductors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

4/13/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2019 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

4/9/2019 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.09. The stock had a trading volume of 106,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

