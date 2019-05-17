Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI):

5/17/2019 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/16/2019 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

5/8/2019 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

5/6/2019 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2019 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

5/3/2019 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/30/2019 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2019 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at BWS Financial. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2019 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/4/2019 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2019 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $628.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $478.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Delbert Christensen bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $40,267.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,154.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gary Haer sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $197,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

