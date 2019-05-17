Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stella-Jones (SJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stella-Jones (TSE: SJ):
- 5/7/2019 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$53.00.
- 5/3/2019 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2019 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2019 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$54.00.
- 3/18/2019 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of SJ stock traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$45.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,728. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.12. Stella-Jones Inc has a twelve month low of C$37.40 and a twelve month high of C$48.67.
Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$432.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.74000007123155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director George J. Bunze sold 2,500 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.33, for a total value of C$113,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$385,305.
Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.
