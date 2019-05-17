Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for J D Wetherspoon (JDW)

J D Wetherspoon (LON: JDW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/15/2019 – J D Wetherspoon had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/9/2019 – J D Wetherspoon had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

5/8/2019 – J D Wetherspoon had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/8/2019 – J D Wetherspoon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/6/2019 – J D Wetherspoon had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on the stock.

4/12/2019 – J D Wetherspoon had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2019 – J D Wetherspoon had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2019 – J D Wetherspoon had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

Shares of JDW traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,321 ($17.26). 36,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,568. J D Wetherspoon plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,384 ($18.08). The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

In related news, insider Nigel Connor sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($17.12), for a total transaction of £21,130.30 ($27,610.48). Also, insider John Hutson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,305 ($17.05), for a total transaction of £32,625 ($42,630.34). Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $9,916,762 over the last ninety days.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

