Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Position in CyberOptics Co. (CYBE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 98,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CyberOptics by 11,138.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CyberOptics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ CYBE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. 1,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.19. CyberOptics Co. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 million, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.14.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

