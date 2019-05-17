Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $498.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.
