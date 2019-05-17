Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $498.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.