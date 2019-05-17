Wedbush Comments on Mimecast Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mimecast in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mimecast’s FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Summit Insights upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mimecast from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $46.93 on Friday. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.43, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,064,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,605,000 after buying an additional 708,198 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,892,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mimecast by 906.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 617,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,649,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $94,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward Vincent Jennings sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $6,276,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,250 shares of company stock worth $17,804,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

