Wedbush Analysts Give Urban Outfitters (URBN) a $26.00 Price Target

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) has been given a $26.00 price objective by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price objective on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,771. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Calvin Hollinger sold 23,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $693,672.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 22,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $672,054.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,200 shares of company stock worth $3,237,851 in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 80,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

