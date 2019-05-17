WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $17,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 205,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 30,653 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 90,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. 32,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,193. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 4,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $349,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 49,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $3,711,478.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,899 shares of company stock valued at $26,491,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

