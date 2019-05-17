Wayfair Inc (W) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.04.

W has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

W stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.40. 1,376,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,549. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $61,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 31,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $5,138,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,580 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,260.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 363,213 shares of company stock worth $56,155,652. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,454,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,584,000 after buying an additional 184,311 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $2,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

