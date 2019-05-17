Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Position Decreased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $67,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 311.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of WRE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,731. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.12 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

