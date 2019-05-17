Wanchain Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.89 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00005134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, Binance and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00017907 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026452 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003911 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001253 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, Bitbns, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.