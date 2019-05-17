Voxeljet (VJET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. Voxeljet updated its Q2 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:VJET opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.18. Voxeljet has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voxeljet stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) by 140.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 969,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 8.93% of Voxeljet worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

VJET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

