Vodafone Group (VOD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 243 ($3.18) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 186.61 ($2.44).

VOD stock opened at GBX 124.40 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 131 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.55 ($2.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.41.

In other news, insider David Thomas Nish acquired 20,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,496.28).

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

