Viveve Medical (VIVE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.60. 12,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 683,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $1.00 price target on Viveve Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The company has a market cap of $21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 264.81% and a negative return on equity of 3,018.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Viveve Medical by 212.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Viveve Medical by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,480,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viveve Medical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viveve Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,581,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,333 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

