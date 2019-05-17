Virtusa (VRTU) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $313-321 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.34 million.Virtusa also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.58-2.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTU. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $43.01 on Friday. Virtusa has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Virtusa had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $219,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Rajgopal sold 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $270,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,969.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,175 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,389. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

