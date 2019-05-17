Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in Dell Inc. (DELL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Dell comprises 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Dell by 823.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.47. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $70.23.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dell in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dell from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

