Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stake in Dell Inc. (DELL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Dell comprises 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Dell by 823.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Dell in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DELL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 18,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.47. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $70.23.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
