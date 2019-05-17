Victory Capital (VCTR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to $19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Victory Capital traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 7610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,585,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 770,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 73,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

