Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $32.06 Million Stake in Cray Inc. (CRAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343,460 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cray were worth $32,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cray by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,304,000 after purchasing an additional 234,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cray by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,114,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after buying an additional 98,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cray by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after buying an additional 98,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cray by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,437,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,038,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cray by 30.2% during the first quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 916,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after buying an additional 212,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAY traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.14. 6,055,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,409. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cray Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Cray had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cray Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cray news, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 86,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,966,414.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,048.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Henry sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $1,042,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,637.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,000 shares of company stock worth $4,975,554. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Cray to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Cray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Cray

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

