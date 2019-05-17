VF Corp (VFC) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VF were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of VF by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

In other news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $4,373,501.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,016,141. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC remained flat at $$91.30 during trading hours on Friday. 426,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,519. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

