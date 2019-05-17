Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583,156 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $278,166.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,263.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,051,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,705 shares of company stock valued at $14,703,196. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.88. 10,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,565. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.07 and a 52-week high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 66.01%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Maxim Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/vertex-pharmaceuticals-incorporated-vrtx-shares-bought-by-mason-street-advisors-llc.html.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.