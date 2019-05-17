Veritiv (VRTV) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Veritiv to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Veritiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $344.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.87). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Veritiv by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co boosted its position in Veritiv by 43.5% during the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 9,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritiv by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.