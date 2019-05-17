Vereit Inc (VER) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vereit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. Vereit reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.92 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,758. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66. Vereit has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Vereit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 628,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vereit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vereit by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,695,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 166,249 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Vereit by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 248,765 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vereit by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,688,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.0 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 95.0 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

