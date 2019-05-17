Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) Holdings Cut by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,395. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

