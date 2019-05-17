Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) is Adviser Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $50,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $79.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

