ValuEngine Lowers Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Hold

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $44.64 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.67 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 6,153 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $276,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 6,966 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $274,878.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,660 shares of company stock worth $627,935 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after acquiring an additional 253,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,916,000 after acquiring an additional 24,334 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,138,000 after acquiring an additional 285,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,328,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 657,662 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

