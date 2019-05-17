Vail Resorts (MTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have underperformed the industry in the past year. Increased expenses related to operations, acquisitions and pertinent weather-related woes continue to hurt profitability. Moreover, intense competition from various modes of entertainment provider is concerning. Also, in order to finance its acquisitions, the company increased its borrowings. It borrowed $70 million for financing the Stevens Pass acquisition and an additional $195.6 million to fund the Triple Peaks acquisition. However, a full-proof business model and wide range of guest-centric offerings position the company for growth. Vail Resorts has a season pass program, which is likely to drive revenues. Further, increased focus on mergers and acquisitions along with effective marketing techniques bode well.”

MTN has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.06.

MTN opened at $223.32 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $302.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $1,134,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total value of $216,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

