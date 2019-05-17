V-ID Hits 24 Hour Volume of $63,344.00 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, V-ID has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $1.43 million and $63,344.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000752 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.75 or 0.08599612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034570 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000676 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 64,141,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,372,362 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

