UTStarcom (UTSI) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTSI. ValuEngine cut shares of UTStarcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UTStarcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. UTStarcom had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UTStarcom will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

