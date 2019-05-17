USA Technologies (USAT) Shares Up 4.7%

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.04. 2,682,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,618,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Northland Securities downgraded USA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

The firm has a market cap of $362.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 166,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,795,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 74,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,795,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 74,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 1,249,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 594,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

