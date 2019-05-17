United Internet (UTDI) PT Set at €46.00 by Independent Research

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €46.00 ($53.49) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s current price.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €44.40 ($51.63) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.36 ($58.55).

United Internet stock opened at €32.33 ($37.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 34.39. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €30.25 ($35.17) and a fifty-two week high of €58.60 ($68.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

