United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on United Community Banks to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.69. 276,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,231. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Miller sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $251,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 66.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,821,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,516 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $16,187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 76.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,664,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 718,910 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,037,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 536,075 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

