United Bancshares Inc. OH (UBOH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $22.16 on Monday. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.
United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
