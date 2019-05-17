United Bancshares Inc. OH (UBOH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $22.16 on Monday. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,275 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.17% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

