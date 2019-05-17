Uniqure NV (QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 8,000 Shares

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $467,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,620,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew C. Kapusta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew C. Kapusta sold 67,376 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $4,309,368.96.

NASDAQ QURE traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.74. 257,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,789. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,032.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Uniqure from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

