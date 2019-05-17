UniCredit (UCG) Given a €15.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €15.20 ($17.67) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.98 ($18.58).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

